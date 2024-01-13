Unionview LLC Buys 2,274 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 192.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Unionview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $478.96. 3,797,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,360. The stock has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

