United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.54. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

