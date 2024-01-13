United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $559.18 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

