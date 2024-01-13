United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Short Interest Update

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the December 15th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $47.40. 4,213,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,173,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.07. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 32,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

