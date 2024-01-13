Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.75

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $158.39, with a volume of 374334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,152,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

