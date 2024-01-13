VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price Down 4.6%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 343.59 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 343.59 ($4.38). Approximately 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.59).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.18) price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.