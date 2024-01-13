Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Valvoline by 242.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after buying an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,490,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,430,000 after purchasing an additional 78,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,149 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VVV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.94. 822,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,615. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.