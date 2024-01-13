VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Increased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 9.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.42% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $41,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after acquiring an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after acquiring an additional 238,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,694,000 after acquiring an additional 241,808 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,942 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

