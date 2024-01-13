VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Stock Position Decreased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 2.58% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:REMX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.20. 49,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

