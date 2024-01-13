Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

