Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 547,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,558. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.14. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

