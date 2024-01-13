Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $115.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,273. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

