Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,207,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 511% from the previous session’s volume of 361,106 shares.The stock last traded at $91.14 and had previously closed at $92.23.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

