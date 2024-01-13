Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VSS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.33. 261,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,572. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.