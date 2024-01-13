Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Lowered by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.77. 785,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $314.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.