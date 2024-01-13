Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Safeguard Financial LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 24.7% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $51,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.77. 785,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,351. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $314.26. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.63 and a 200 day moving average of $288.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.