Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 7.5% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 188,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.77. 785,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,351. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $314.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

