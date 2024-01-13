Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after acquiring an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.