Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.46. 290,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,718. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.82 and a twelve month high of $262.54.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

