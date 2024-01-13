Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $889,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.52. 2,518,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,975. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

