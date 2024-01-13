Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $437.99. 5,182,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The stock has a market cap of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day moving average is $411.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $439.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

