Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VOO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.99. 5,182,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

