Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 4,461,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,472,860. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.