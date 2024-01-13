Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Intelligent Financial Strategies’ 4th Largest Position

Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.1% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $237.11. 3,053,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a 200 day moving average of $222.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

