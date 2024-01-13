Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

