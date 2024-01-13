Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $136.65. 191,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,589. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $156.70.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

