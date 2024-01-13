Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lessened by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

