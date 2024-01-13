Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.38. 1,779,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

