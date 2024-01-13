Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 11,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 38,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 44.59 and a quick ratio of 22.64. The firm has a market cap of C$40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

