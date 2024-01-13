Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.80 ($0.41). 10,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.42).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.00 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03.

Vector Capital Company Profile

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

