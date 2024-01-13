Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.14 ($30.92) and traded as high as €28.95 ($31.81). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €28.88 ($31.74), with a volume of 1,047,433 shares trading hands.
Veolia Environnement Stock Up 2.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.14.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
