Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,115.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $434.85. The stock has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

