Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Vishay Intertechnology comprises approximately 1.4% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.41. 579,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,160. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Featured Articles

