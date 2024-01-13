Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Up 49.6% in December

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAPY opened at 12.20 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of 10.37 and a 12 month high of 15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.12.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

