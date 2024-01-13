Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 4.5% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $217,300,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 166,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $159.76 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

