Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $101.05

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €101.05 ($111.04) and last traded at €101.15 ($111.15), with a volume of 124274 shares. The stock had previously closed at €101.90 ($111.98).
Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of €113.47 and a 200 day moving average of €124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.25.
Wacker Chemie Company Profile
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.
