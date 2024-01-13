Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,970 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

