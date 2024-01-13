Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 1.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 479,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 576,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in Wallbox by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wallbox by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

