Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 1.8%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 479,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 576,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.
Wallbox Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in Wallbox by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Wallbox by 948.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
