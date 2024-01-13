Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,758. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $181.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

