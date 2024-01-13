Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. State Street Corp grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,651,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,561,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

