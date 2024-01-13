Waycross Investment Management Co Buys 240 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waycross Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,277,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,779,000 after buying an additional 261,760 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,277,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

