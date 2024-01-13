Waycross Investment Management Co Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,463. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

