Waycross Investment Management Co Decreases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lear by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Lear by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lear by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Lear Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE LEA traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 396,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

