Waycross Investment Management Co Decreases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Lear were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE LEA traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $131.35. 396,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.26. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

