Waycross Investment Management Co Has $15.04 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Waycross Investment Management Co cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,180 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.3% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock remained flat at $20.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,102. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

