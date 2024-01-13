Waycross Investment Management Co Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Waycross Investment Management Co lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,017 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 17.7% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Friday. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.