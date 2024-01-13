Waycross Investment Management Co Has $2.30 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after purchasing an additional 106,774 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 135,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,303 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

