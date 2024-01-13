Waycross Investment Management Co Has $927,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Waycross Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,943,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.14. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

