Waycross Investment Management Co Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waycross Investment Management Co owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. 1,033,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,134. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

