Waycross Investment Management Co Sells 1,518 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Waycross Investment Management Co lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,303 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.